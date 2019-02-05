Qatar's Commercial Bank to issue kangaroo bonds - CEO

DOHA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Commercial Bank expects to issue around 200-250 million Australian dollar-denominated bonds in the next few months, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

The bank will issue the so-called “kangaroo” bonds at the end of the first quarter or in the second quarter, said Joseph Abraham.

In an interview with Reuters late last year he said the bank could raise up to $1 billion in debt this year by by tapping a range of various debt instruments to diversify its funding sources. (Reporting by Eric Knecht, writing by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens)