DOHA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Commercial Bank plans to raise $600-700 million in debt over the next 6-12 months, the bank’s chief executive officer Joseph Abraham said on Tuesday.

The country’s third-largest lender by assets had said previously that it was looking into a variety of funding sources including Kangaroo bonds, and Taiwanese and Japanese debt markets. (Reporting by Eric Knecht Editing by Shri Navaratnam)