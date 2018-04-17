UPDATE 1-Commonwealth Bank of Australia to list investment management arm

(Adds potential value of the deal, changes media slug)

April 17 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Tuesday that it intends to list its investment management business on the Australian Stock Exchange by the end of 2018.

A listing of Colonial First State Global Asset Management which has A$219 billion in assets under management could raise about A$3 billion ($2.3 billion), sources have previously said.

The decision to list the business comes at the end of a review announced in September 2017. John Mulcahy would be appointed as chairman, CBA said in a statement.

CBA shares have shed 9.4 percent in the year to date, compared with a 3.7 percent fall for the Australian benchmark index. ($1 = 1.2840 Australian dollars)