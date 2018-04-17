FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 7:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Commonwealth Bank of Australia to list investment management arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds potential value of the deal, changes media slug)

April 17 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Tuesday that it intends to list its investment management business on the Australian Stock Exchange by the end of 2018.

A listing of Colonial First State Global Asset Management which has A$219 billion in assets under management could raise about A$3 billion ($2.3 billion), sources have previously said.

The decision to list the business comes at the end of a review announced in September 2017. John Mulcahy would be appointed as chairman, CBA said in a statement.

CBA shares have shed 9.4 percent in the year to date, compared with a 3.7 percent fall for the Australian benchmark index. ($1 = 1.2840 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

