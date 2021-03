March 17 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia unveiled its new “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) offering on Wednesday, which it will begin rolling out to eligible customers this year.

Australia's largest lender said its BNPL option includes a limit of A$1,000 ($772.80) and late fees of A$10 per missed instalment repayment. (bit.ly/3ttQ57W) ($1 = 1.2940 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)