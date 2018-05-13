UPDATE 1-Commonwealth Bank of Australia says CFO Jesudason resigns

(Adds details on CFO change)

May 14 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Monday announced that Chief Financial Officer Rob Jesudason has resigned to take a job in Hong Kong, with Alan Docherty appointed as acting CFO.

Australia’s biggest lender said Jesudason, who was tapped as CFO in March of last year to succeed David Craig, resigned to take up an external role in Hong Kong.

Jesudason is leaving immediately while Docherty will take up his new role on May 14, the bank said in a statement, while it completes an internal and external search to fill the CFO job.

Docherty has been the Chief Financial Officer Institutional Banking and Markets and, since joining CBA in 2003, has held senior finance roles in Group Finance, Group Treasury and the Business and Private Bank.

The change comes at a time when the bank is trying to fix its tattered reputation in the wake of a series of scandals.

CBA said last week it would settle with the Australian corporate regulator over allegations it manipulated the bank bill swap rate. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney and Paul Simao)