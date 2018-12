Dec 11 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Tuesday that it would book charges of A$300 million ($216 million) that would be reflected in its first-half results ending December.

The charges include a higher-than-expected compliance cost of A$100 million related to a quasi-judicial inquiry into Australia’s financial sector, the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 1.3893 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru)