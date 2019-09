Sept 12 (Reuters) - Australia’s top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Thursday said it has issued $2.5 billion worth of subordinated notes.

A number of banks have issued them in recent months after the regulator told lenders they needed to bolster that type of capital, which acts as a buffer during a crisis. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)