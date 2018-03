March 9 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Friday that it had completed the bookbuild for its offer of PERLS X Capital notes, and had allocated about A$1.25 billion ($974.3 million) under the offer, compared with its initial expectation of raising A$750 million.

The bank added that the margin for the notes was set at 3.40 percent per annum. ($1 = 1.2830 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Stephen Coates)