March 7 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Wednesday it plans to raise about A$750 million ($587 million) through an issue of hybrid capital notes.

The bank said in a statement that the ‘PERLS X’ Capital notes would offer an expected margin of 3.40 to 3.60 percent above the prevalent bank bill rate. ($1 = 1.2783 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru Editing by Hugh Lawson)