Nov 1 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Thursday it would issue debt through a hybrid capital notes offer to raise about A$750 million ($530.63 million).

The Australian lender said the notes would have a face value of A$100 and carry a margin between 3.70 percent and 3.90 percent.

In March, CBA made a similar issuance, then raising about A$1.25 billion. ($1 = 1.4134 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)