Financials
March 20, 2020 / 7:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

Commonwealth Bank of Australia raises $166 mln in debt

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Friday it had issued A$280 million ($166.24 million) worth of subordinated notes.

The issue of the notes will not have an impact on the lender’s financial position, the bank said in a statement.

Just last week, Macquarie Bank and National Australia Bank scrapped planned capital raises citing highly volatile market conditions in recent weeks. ($1 = 1.6844 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
