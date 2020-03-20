Commonwealth Bank of Australia raises $166 mln in debt

March 20 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Friday it had issued A$280 million ($166.24 million) worth of subordinated notes.

The issue of the notes will not have an impact on the lender’s financial position, the bank said in a statement.

Just last week, Macquarie Bank and National Australia Bank scrapped planned capital raises citing highly volatile market conditions in recent weeks. ($1 = 1.6844 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)