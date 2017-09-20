FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's CBA to sell life insurance unit to AIA Group for $3.05 bln
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 20, 2017 / 10:32 PM / a month ago

Australia's CBA to sell life insurance unit to AIA Group for $3.05 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Thursday it would sell its life insurance unit to China’s AIA Group Ltd for A$3.8 billion ($3.05 billion).

Under the terms of the sale agreement, CBA would continue to sell life insurance in Australia and New Zealand for world No. 2 life insurer AIA for 20 years, and customers would keep their existing benefits, CBA said.

CBA had said it planned to sell its life insurance unit, CommInsure, after a scandal in which it was accused of using outdated medical definitions to justify withholding payments to policyholders.

$1 = 1.2452 Australian dollars Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye and Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.