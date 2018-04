April 17 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Tuesday that it intends to list its investment management business on the Australian Stock Exchange by the end of 2018.

The decision to list the business, Colonial First State Global Asset Management (CFSGAM), comes at the end of a review announced in September 2017.

The bank said John Mulcahy would be appointed as chairman of CFSGAM. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru)