Australian regulator files lawsuit against CBA unit Colonial First State Investments

March 17 (Reuters) - Australia’s corporate regulator said on Tuesday it filed a civil penalty lawsuit against Commonwealth Bank unit Colonial First State Investments for deceptive communication regarding a financial product, in a case that stems from a government-ordered inquiry into the financial sector.
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission said in a statement that the miscommunication hindered customers of the FirstChoice Fund product from transitioning to the cheaper MySuper product.
Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill