Australia's CBA appoints Telstra executive as general counsel

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country’s top lender, said on Friday it has appointed Carmel Mulhern as its new general counsel.

Mulhern, who is currently Telstra Corp’s general counsel, will start at CBA in January of next year.

The lender also named Scott Wharton, who has been dealing with the implementation of the country’s financial regulator’s recommendations into governance and accountability at CBA, to a new role as group executive for program delivery. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)