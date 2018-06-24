FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2018 / 11:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's CBA names Nigel Williams chief risk officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Monday announced a flurry of executive team appointments, which included naming Nigel Williams as chief risk officer and David Cohen as deputy chief executive.

The changes were announced soon after it said CBA would hive off its wealth management and mortgage broking arm, while Australia’s biggest bank struggles to build its reputation after a series of scandals revealed flaws in its leadership culture. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)

