March 25, 2018 / 11:01 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Commonwealth Bank of Australia shakes up senior executive team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Monday announced changes to its senior executive team as it deals with allegations of money laundering from a regulatory watchdog and a government-led inquiry into the country’s finance sector.

The bank said that Melanie Laing, group executive Human Resources, Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, group executive Institutional Banking And Markets, and David Whiteing, group executive Enterprise Services and chief information officer, will depart in the coming months. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

