CBA chief says New Zealand's capital proposals to impact lending

SYDNEY, March 8 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s plans to hike capital requirements for banks would impact returns and potentially the availability and pricing of credit, Commonwealth Bank of Australia Chief Executive Officer Matt Comyn said on Friday.

He said it was premature to talk about extreme measures such as selling its New Zealand subsidiary if the proposals went through, but said he expected the measures would impact the amount of lending the bank does in that country.

“The potential impacts of that are a dilution on the returns in that particular business ... there is also the potential that would have an impact on both the availability and pricing of credit in the New Zealand market,” Comyn said. (Reporting by Paulina Duran; Editing by Himani Sarkar)