Australia's Commonwealth Bank makes $57 mln provision for bushfire claims

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Friday it would make a A$83 million ($56.76 million) provision for insurance claims from the recent bushfires across the country.

Australia has been battling devastating bushfires that have ravaged large swathes of land across the country, damaging property and impacting business activity.

The bank will report half-year results on Feb. 12. ($1 = 1.4622 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)