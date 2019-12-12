Financials
December 12, 2019 / 10:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's CBA to pay remaining $17 mln at employee entitlement review completion

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Friday said it expects to pay a remaining A$25 million ($16.97 million) to its current and former employees at the completion of an ongoing review of entitlements.

“To date, CBA has notified or repaid approximately 41,000 current and former employees with A$13.2 million of back-pay plus interest. CBA will commence payments of a further A$14.9 million plus interest next week,” Australia’s largest lender said in a statement.

$1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
