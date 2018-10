Oct 9 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Tuesday launched a number of initiatives to improve its wealth management business, which has come under fire in a high profile-inquiry on the financial sector.

The country’s No. 1 lender will remove certain fees on legacy wealth products and will launch a program to refund customers for any unauthorized advice fees charged to deceased estates, among other initiatives. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)