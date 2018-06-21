FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 21, 2018 / 2:34 AM / in 2 hours

Australia's CBA says court approves rate-manipulation settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Thursday the federal court had approved its settlement with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) in relation to the trading of bank bills in connection with the bank bill swap rate.

The bank has agreed to pay a A$5 million ($3.7 million) penalty, A$15 million to a financial consumer protection fund and A$5 million towards ASIC’s costs. ($1 = 1.3554 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.