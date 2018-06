June 25 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) said on Monday it would demerge its wealth management and mortgage broking businesses, CFS Group, and undertake a strategic review of its general insurance business, including a potential sale.

“CFS Group will benefit from a separate listing and ability to pursue its own growth strategies,” the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)