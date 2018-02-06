FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 8:55 PM / in 19 hours

Australia’s CBA H1 profit from continued operations dips 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country’s biggest mortgage lender, posted a decline in first-half cash-profit from continued operations on Wednesday, hurt by regulatory and compliance costs.

The bank’s profit for the six months ended Dec. 31 slipped 2 percent to A$4.74 billion ($3.74 billion).

The bank’s net interest margin, the difference between interest costs and interest earned and a key gauge of profitability, rose 6 basis points to 2.16 percent during the period.

$1 = 1.2682 Australian dollars Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates and Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
