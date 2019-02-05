Financials
February 5, 2019

Australia's Commonwealth Bank first-half profit up 1.7 pct

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest bank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, on Wednesday said its first-half unaudited cash profit rose 1.7 percent helped by a growth in home loans and retail banking services.

Cash earnings from continuing operations rose to A$4.68 billion ($3.38 billion) for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with A$4.60 billion a year ago, and lower than an A$4.75 billion estimate by six analysts polled by Reuters.

CBA declared an interim dividend of A$2 per share, the same as last year.

$1 = 1.3827 Australian dollars Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates and Jane Merriman

