Financials
November 6, 2018 / 8:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's Commonwealth Bank posts 5.7 pct fall in Q1 profit

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia posted a 5.7 percent fall in first-quarter unaudited cash profit as higher funding costs put pressure on margins, while higher bad debts also hurt.

Cash earnings, a measure that excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, fell to A$2.50 billion ($1.81 billion) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with A$2.65 billion a year ago, the bank said in a limited trading update.

Impaired assets for the quarter rose to A$6.6 billion, compared with A$6.1 billion last year. ($1 = 1.3848 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates and Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.