Australia's Commonwealth Bank profit hit by compliance costs

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) on Wednesday said its full-year unaudited cash profit fell 4.8 percent as regulatory charges related to an ongoing inquiry into the banking sector continued to pressure earnings.

Cash earnings, a measure that excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, fell to A$9.23 billion ($6.84 billion) for the year ended June 30 compared with A$9.70 billion a year ago, Australia’s biggest bank said.

CBA declared a fully franked final dividend of A$2.31 per share, in line with A$2.30 a share a year ago.