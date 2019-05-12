Financials
May 12, 2019 / 10:54 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Commonwealth Bank Q3 profit slides as remediation costs pile on

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country’s biggest lender, reported on Monday lower unaudited cash profit for the third quarter, hit by higher customer compensation charges related to a landmark financial sector inquiry.

Cash earnings from continuing operations fell to A$1.70 billion ($1.19 billion) for the three months ended March 31. It reported cash earnings of A$2.35 billion a year ago.

The lender said it set aside an extra A$714 million to compensate aggrieved clients during the quarter.

$1 = 1.4306 Australian dollars Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan and Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below