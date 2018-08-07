UPDATE 1-Australia's Commonwealth Bank full-year profit falls 4.8 pct hit by compliance costs

(Adds other full-year performance metrics, background on financial sector inquiry)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) said on Wednesday that its full-year unaudited cash profit fell 4.8 percent as regulatory charges related to an ongoing inquiry into the banking sector continued to pressure earnings.

Cash earnings, a measure that excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, fell to A$9.23 billion ($6.84 billion) for the year ended June 30 compared with A$9.70 billion a year ago, Australia’s biggest bank said.

That was largely in line with an average estimate of A$9.1 billion, down 5 percent, as per five analysts polled by Reuters.

Cash profit, a measure that excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is closely watched by investors.

On a statutory basis, net profit fell 4 percent to A$9.38 billion after CBA booked a A$700 million charge to account for a record penalty to settle money laundering charges brought against it last year.

Operating expenses grew 9.2 percent over the year, fueled by higher provisions for regulatory and compliance projects in the wake of a series of scandals including alleged interest rate rigging.

CBA shares slid to a near five-year low in June as investors factored in higher costs and greater regulation of the financial sector.

In a bid to cut risk and get back to traditional lending, CBA said in June that it would hive off its wealth management and mortgage broking businesses and explore whether to divest its general insurance arm.

The bank’s net interest margin, the difference between interest costs and interest earned and a key gauge of profitability, rose 5 basis points to 2.15 percent during the period. Net interest income was 5 percent higher at A$18.34 billion.

The group’s common equity tier 1 ratio stood at 10.1 percent as at June 30, same as at March 31.

CBA declared a fully franked final dividend of A$2.31 per share, in line with A$2.30 a share a year ago. ($1 = 1.3484 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates and Lisa Shumaker)