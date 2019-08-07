UPDATE 2-Australia's Commonwealth Bank FY profit disappoints, no capital return

* Australia’s largest bank disappoints with A$8.49 bln cash profit

* Capital and cost management delayed - Credit Suisse (Adds CEO comment, board review of capital initiatives, analyst)

By Paulina Duran

SYDNEY, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the country’s largest lender, missed expectations for annual profit and dashed investor hopes for a special dividend on Wednesday, as low interest rates and rising costs ate into margins.

CBA’s second consecutive annual profit fall - its first back-to-back profit declines in more than a decade - shows Australia’s banks will struggle to grow earnings in an environment with intense regulatory scrutiny and subdued economic and credit growth.

They are also struggling to meet investors’ expectations on yield in the face of mounting costs, including legal bills linked to misconduct revealed by a public inquiry into financial-sector wrongdoing last year.

“Cash net profit after tax is of course subdued and it’s been impacted by higher remediation costs of almost A$1 billion during the course of the year, as well as elevated risk and compliance spend,” CEO Matt Comyn said in a statement.

The bank declared an unchanged fully-franked final dividend of A$2.31 per share, disappointing those investors who had anticipated about A$5 billion ($3.4 billion) in capital hand backs in the form of a special dividend or a buyback, according to analysts.

CBA said that its strong capital position would allow the board to consider capital return initiatives such as a buyback later in the year.

Cash profit from continuing operations, a measure that excludes non-cash accounting items and sold off units, fell to A$8.49 billion ($5.7 billion) in the year ended June 30 from A$8.92 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected cash profit of about A$8.73 billion.

In the past two years, the bank has spent A$3.4 billion to compensate customers for wrongdoing, including overcharging thousands of customers.

DISAPPOINTING RESULT

While home loan and business-lending growth was up 4% for the year, margins suffered amid strong competition and falling rates.

Net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability that measures the difference between interest paid on deposits and earned on loans, fell to 2.10% from 2.15% a year earlier.

Expenses unrelated to remediation were also higher than the bank had expected, with the cost to income ratio rising to 46.2% from 44.1% last year, missing a self-imposed target of 40%.

Overall, it was “a disappointing result given the expectations that had been built in the market around costs and capital management that now appear delayed,” Credit Suisse analysts told clients in a note.

Shares were as much as 2.9% lower in morning trading, while the broader market was 0.13% higher.

The Sydney-based lender last month resisted public pressure to pass on a central bank interest rate cut in full to customers to maintain margins.

While further rate cuts may exert pressure on margins, they may also boost the struggling housing market. Comyn said CBA expected a slight pick-up in house prices and credit growth.

CBA’s common equity tier 1 ratio stood at 10.7% as at June 31, up from 10.3% it reported three months earlier. That excluded an extra 68 basis point boost from the recently completed A$4.13 billion sale of its global asset management business.