UPDATE 2-Australia's Commonwealth Bank 1st-half profit up but misses forecast

* CBA misses expectations with A$4.68bn cash profit, up 1.7 pct

* Home loan growth offset by higher funding costs, lower fees

* Most line items looked disappointing -Deutsche Bank analyst (Adds detail on results, CEO quote, analyst’s view)

By Paulina Duran

SYDNEY, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the country’s biggest lender on Wednesday missed analysts expectations as it posted a slight increase in first half profit, hurt by higher funding costs and regulatory pressure to lower credit card fees.

Unaudited cash profit for the six months to end-December rose 1.7 percent to A$4.68 billion ($3.39 billion), lower than the A$4.78 billion average estimate of nine analysts polled by Reuters.

CBA’s results were announced days after the Australian government unveiled a report on finance-sector misconduct that recommended dozens of rule changes for the industry, in order to tame the systemic greed and malpractice marring the industry.

“A big focus of course has been making sure that we’re addressing issues for our customers,” Chief Executive Officer Matt Comyn said in a statement.

“We recognise we’ve got a lot of work to do to demonstrate and earn that trust back.”

Growth of about 4 percent in home loans was offset by higher funding costs during the half, pushing margins down despite an out-of-cycle mortgage rate rise in the second quarter.

The bank had raised its variable mortgage rates by 15 basis points, while the bank steadily reduced the rates it paid depositors.

As the year-long Royal Commission inquiry into misconduct exposed wrongful charges for services not provided, the government and regulators increased the pressure on banks to lower unreasonable fees for credit cards, foreign exchange services and other financial services.

CBA moved to scrap some of its fees and implement a program to pre-emptively alert customers before fees are charged, driving its fee income down four percent to A$1.25 billion.

“Most line items looked disappointing,” Deutsche Bank analyst Matthew Wilson said. “This looks to be a soft result and is likely to disappoint the market.”

The bank also booked A$300 million in charges. Those included higher compliance costs for the period related to the quasi-judicial inquiry, and a provision for remediation costs of the wealth management arm due to be separated from CBA this year.

On Monday, the corporate watchdog ordered its Commonwealth Financial Planning unit to stop charging or receiving advisory fees - a move the bank estimates would cost it about A$40 million.

Net interest margin, the difference between interest costs and interest earned and a gauge of profitability, fell 6 basis points to 2.1 percent during the period.

Net interest income was slightly lower at A$9.13 billion.

Home lending “growth in the half was broadly in line with domestic system growth, following two halves of moderation as CBA took early action to manage regulatory requirements,” the bank said in a statement.

CBA declared an interim dividend of A$2 per share, the same as last year and the first time it failed to increase its interim dividend in over a decade, according to Refinitiv data. ($1 = 1.3824 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rushil Dutta and Paulina Duran; editing by David Gregorio and Grant McCool)