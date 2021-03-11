UAE lender CBI seeks shareholder vote to boost capital

DUBAI (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates lender Commercial Bank International (CBI), which is partly owned by Qatar’s National Bank (QNB), is seeking to increase its capital to comply with a regulation that its UAE shareholding should not be less than 60%.

CBI, which holds a shareholder vote on March 22, plans to issue 430 million new shares at 1 dirham ($0.2723) each to boost its outstanding shares to about 2.17 billion shares, it said in a filing to the Abu Dhabi bourse.

QNB, Qatar’s biggest lender, owns 40% of CBI.