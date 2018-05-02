CORRECTED-McDermott shareholders vote for merger with CB&I

(Corrects headline to remove extraneous word “against” from headline)

HOUSTON, May 2 (Reuters) - McDermott International shareholders on Tuesday voted in favor of a merger with Chicago Bridge & Iron Co, thwarting an attempt by offshore drilling contractor Subsea 7 to block the deal.

Oslo, Norway-based Subsea 7 in April made a $2 billion bid for offshore engineering and construction company McDermott to break up its planned merger with onshore engineering firm CB&I. (Reporting by Liz Hampton Additional reporting by Ron Bousso in London and Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo)