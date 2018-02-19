FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2018 / 4:22 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Irish Central Bank directs CBL insurance Europe to cease writing business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Ireland’s Central Bank on Monday directed CBL Insurance Europe, a wholly owned subsidiary of New Zealand’s CBL Corp Ltd, to cease writing new business with immediate effect while it works through a number of supervisory issues.

CBL Insurance Europe, which underwrites construction-related insurance, continues to operate and existing policies continue to remain in force, the central bank said in a statement.

CBL Insurance Europe is registered in Ireland and authorised to write business in Ireland and on a freedom of services basis in Belgium, Denmark, France, Italy, Norway, Romania, Spain, Sweden and Britain. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
