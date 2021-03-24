UPDATE 1-Exchange operator Cboe to buy Chi-X Asia Pacific to tap into Australia, Japan

(Adds details on Australian operations, main competitor)

March 25 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc said on Thursday it would acquire Chi-X Asia Pacific Holdings, which operates equity trading exchanges in Australia and Japan, as it looks to gain access to the two key capital markets.

The deal is expected to provide an expanded distribution network that will allow Cboe to offer its own products to clients in both the countries, it said.

Chi-X Australia (CXA) is the country’s second largest securities exchange with a 18.4% market share, and the only competitor to ASX Ltd.

Last year, ASX had a major outage that underscored the need for more competition in the market and triggered a review from the regulators.

Cboe in its Thursday announcement did not disclose the financial terms of its acquisition of Chi-X from investment firm J.C. Flowers & Co.

It said it expects to close the transaction in the second or third quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approval.