May 3 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc reported a 19.4 percent fall in quarterly profit on Friday, as the exchange operator earned less from clearing transactions.

Net income allocated to common stockholders fell to $94.6 million, or 85 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $117.3 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/2Ln466f)

Net revenue fell to $280.5 million from $328.5 million. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)