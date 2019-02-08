Exchange operator Cboe's profit rises 76 pct

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc reported a 76 percent rise in adjusted quarterly profit on Friday, as it earned more from transaction fees.

Adjusted net income allocated to common stockholders rose to $171.6 million, or $1.54 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $97.7 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected the Chicago-based company to report a profit of $1.37 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)