Earnings Season
February 8, 2019 / 12:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Exchange operator Cboe's profit rises 76 pct

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc reported a 76 percent rise in adjusted quarterly profit on Friday, as it earned more from transaction fees.

Adjusted net income allocated to common stockholders rose to $171.6 million, or $1.54 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $97.7 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected the Chicago-based company to report a profit of $1.37 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below