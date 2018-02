Feb 9 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc’s fourth-quarter profit surged as the largest U.S. options exchange benefited from a $191.5 million one-time gain related to new U.S. tax laws.

Net income allocated to common stockholders rose to $254.6 million or $2.26 per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $44.7 million or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue more than tripled year-over-year to $620.7 million.