May 4 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc reported a near eight-fold rise in quarterly profit on Friday, as heightened volatility helped drive trading volumes higher.

Net income allocated to common stockholders rose to $117.3 million, or $1.04 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $15.1 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $777.7 million from $356.2 million.