Cboe Futures Exchange plans launch of mini VIX futures

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - The Cboe Futures Exchange submitted a regulatory filing on Tuesday to launch mini futures on the Cboe Volatility Index as it looks to expand its array of products that allow investors to guard against equity market gyrations.

The mini futures will be a tenth of the size of VIX futures but will have the same settlement dates, the exchange, which is owned by Cboe Global Markets, said in its filing here with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

VIX futures are commonly used to hedge against market declines, such as March’s plunge in U.S. stocks that signaled the end of a nearly 11-year-old bull market.

Cboe previously offered mini VIX futures from March 2009 to February 2014. Since that time, demand for VIX products has increased among retail investors, Cboe said. A smaller contract size would allow individual investors to buy such hedges at lower costs. (Reporting by April Joyner Editing by Nick Zieminski)