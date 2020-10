Oct 30 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc reported a 4% rise in third-quarter profit on Friday, as trading volumes surged due to the volatility driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income rose to $109.6 million, or $1.01 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $105.5 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)