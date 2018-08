Aug 3 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc on Friday posted a 22.4 percent jump in quarterly profit, driven by higher transaction fees and market data revenue.

Net income allocated to common stockholders rose to $82.4 million, or 73 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $67.3 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 6.2 percent to $283.5 million. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)