Company News
May 1, 2020 / 11:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Exchange operator Cboe profit jumps 66%

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc reported a 66% rise in quarterly profit on Friday, as it earned more from clearing transactions as trading volumes increased due to market volatility during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income allocated to common stockholders rose to $157 million, or $1.42 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $94.6 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $358.3 million from $280.5 million. (Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru and John McCrank in New York; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below