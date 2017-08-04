FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Options exchange operator CBOE's profit rises nearly 33 pct
#Market News
August 4, 2017 / 11:45 AM / in 2 months

Options exchange operator CBOE's profit rises nearly 33 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - CBOE Holdings Inc, the operator of the largest U.S. options exchange, reported a nearly 33 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by higher transaction fees.

Chicago-based CBOE’s net income allocated to common shareholders rose to $67.3 million, or 60 cents per share in the second quarter ended June30, from $50.7 million from 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue surged to $640.8 million from $173.1 million. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

