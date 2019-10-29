CBOM announces tender offer

LONDON, Oct 29 (IFR) - CBOM Finance p.l.c. (“CBOM”) at the request of CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW (“CBM”) has today launched invitations to holders of the Notes listed below (the “Notes”) to tender for purchase for cash their Notes, up to a maximum aggregate principal amount of USD 150,000,000(the “Maximum Invitation Amount”) across both series of Notes (each, a “Series”) combined, in accordance with a Modified Dutch Auction procedure for each Series of Notes. (29/10/19)

