MOVES-CBRE GI promotes Europe unit CEO to global CIO, names replacement

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Real estate management firm CBRE Global Investors on Monday said it had promoted Jeremy Plummer as global chief investment officer and named Sophie van Oosterom as his replacement as chief executive of its European arm.

Plummer became CEO of the EMEA business in 2016 and joined CBRE in 2006, when the firm bought Oxford Property Consultants, which he co-founded.

Oosterom, who was appointed CIO of the EMEA business in 2015, will continue in that role alongside her new responsibilities. She joined the company in 2013 from Lehman Brothers Real Estate Partners, where she was head of asset management. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti)