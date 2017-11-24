FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CBS, Dish agree carriage terms; blackout ends
November 24, 2017 / 5:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CBS, Dish agree carriage terms; blackout ends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - CBS Corp and Dish Network Corp resolved a dispute over the fees the satellite TV provider pays to the broadcaster, ending a blackout that affected nearly 3 million customers across 26 states.

CBS said late Thursday it reached a multi-year agreement with Dish for carrying its own stations, as well as the CBS Sports Network, POP and the Smithsonian Channel. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Dish said in a separate statement that the CBS channels were being restored to its customers. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

