CBS reports 9.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue

Aug 7 (Reuters) - CBS Corp, owner of the most-watched U.S. TV network, reported a 9.4 percent rise in second-quarter revenue, driven by higher content licensing and subscription fees.

The company's net income from continuing operations rose to $397 million, or 97 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $373 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

CBS, home to shows such as "The Big Bang Theory" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", said revenue rose to $3.26 billion from $2.98 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)