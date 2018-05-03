FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018 / 8:10 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

CBS reports 12.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Media company CBS Corp, which is in merger talks with Viacom Inc, on Thursday reported a 12.5 percent jump in quarterly revenue, driven by strength in its licensing business.

The owner of the most-watched U.S. television network reported net income from continuing operations of $511 million, or $1.32 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, up from $454 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.

CBS, home to popular shows such as “Big Bang Theory,” and “NCIS”, said revenue rose 12.5 percent to $3.76 billion. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Jessica Toonkel in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)

