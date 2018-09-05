FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 6:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Roy Moore files defamation lawsuit against Sacha Baron Cohen, CBS, Showtime

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Roy Moore, the former chief justice of Alabama’s Supreme Court and U.S. Senate candidate, filed a defamation lawsuit on Wednesday against Sacha Baron Cohen over his recent appearance in the actor’s Showtime television series “Who Is America?”

The lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court also named Showtime and its parent CBS Corp as defendants. Moore also accused the defendants of fraud and intentional infliction of emotional distress. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Susan Thomas)

